Suduva v Celtic: Visitors without Jack Hendry in Lithuania

Jack Hendry will not feature for Celtic against Suduva in Lithuania

Celtic are without Jack Hendry for Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg meeting with Suduva.

Fellow defender Dedryck Boyata and striker Odsonne Edouard remain absent for the Scottish champions.

Craig Gordon is expected to return in goal after being rested for Saturday's League Cup win at Partick Thistle.

Lithuanian champions Suduva overcame Latvian outfit Spartans Jurmala 1-0 on aggregate to progress to the tie with Celtic.

"We're at a stage in the season where we can't afford to take any real risks on players if they're not physically right to be here," said Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

"[Dedryck Boyata] has a problem with his back that he struggled with last week. Overall his fitness, in terms of being ready to come in, isn't there.

"If he doesn't feel right, and this is what we're gauging him on, then I can't afford to play him. I need the players who are going to be physically and mentally right for us because they're really important for us.

"Edouard is still recovering. He's working well and it'll probably be the beginning of next week. Jack Hendry played with a really sore ankle at the weekend and isn't available for the game."

Suduva shocked Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia in the first Champions League qualifying round but lost heavily to Red Star Belgrade in the next round before taking on Spartans Jurmala.

Celtic are entering the Europa League after losing to AEK Athens in last week's Champions League third qualifying round tie.

"We want to ensure we make no mistakes over these two games, get qualification and then there's going to be a lot of real football rewards in that for us," added Rodgers.

"That's something we're very determined to do. We want to ensure we're in those group stages come the end of next week."