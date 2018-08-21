Willie Kirk: Man Utd legends Busby & Ferguson inspire Scots in women's team

Media playback is not supported on this device Willie Kirk inspired by legacy of Scots at Man Utd

In 1986 a Scot steamed into Old Trafford famously vowing to "knock Liverpool off their perch".

Sir Alex Ferguson had an obsession with replacing their rivals as England's most prolific club - and 38 trophies later he retired triumphant.

It was fitting perhaps then that 32 years after Ferguson's arrival, a Scot should be the first to strike against Liverpool in an historic opening game for Manchester United Women.

Lizzie Arnot's successful debut in English football puts the Scotland forward in esteemed company at a club which has a proud history of Scottish players.

From Denis Law to former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan through to current midfielder Scott McTominay, 156 Scots have performed at the "Theatre of Dreams", in addition to two exalted managers.

"Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson are absolute legends and I don't think United would be the club they are if it wasn't for them," says Willie Kirk, all too aware of the legacy left by his compatriots in his new role as assistant head coach to United's women's team.

"Everybody feels that special buzz around the place," said the 40-year-old former Livingston, Hibernian Ladies and Bristol City Women's coach.

"I was a United supporter since Fergie came down in 1986 so I thought I knew how big the club was.

"But now I've been here for a couple of months, the size of this club is incredible, absolutely incredible."

'I do think we can change the future of women's football'

It is 13 years since Manchester United have had a senior women's team, with head coach Casey Stoney claiming the game was "desperate" for one.

In true Fergie fashion, the former England captain has already began igniting rivalries, calling on her side to go "one better" than 2017 WSL runners-up and Champions League semi-finalists Manchester City.

But it will be at least a year before her side can do battle with the leading English sides as they begin their journey in the second-tier FA Women's Championship.

As one of the world's biggest clubs, Kirk says they had to take their time re-establishing a women's team, but have already set the bar exceptionally high, as Busby did all those years ago.

"The standards at this club will be higher than the players have ever experienced before," he added.

"We want to build a reputation as the hardest working team in the country - a team that no-one wants to play, because they just can't find an inch.

"I do actually think we can change the future of women's football."

Scotland Women 'on cusp of something special'

While a Scottish presence in England's Premier League has not always translated into success for the men's national team, Kirk believes it is different for Shelley Kerr's Scotland Women's side, with 15 of the 23 players in the latest squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers now playing in England.

Full-back Kirsty Smith is one of 15 players in the Scotland Women squad playing in England

Kerr's side need a two-goal win over group leaders Switzerland next Thursday, 30 August, in Paisley, followed by victory in Albania five days later, to secure an automatic place at the finals in France next summer.

"The women's team are on the cusp of something special, being one or two games away hopefully from a World Cup," Kirk told BBC Scotland.

"There's a strong influence now in the WSL [England's Women's Super League] in terms of Scottish players; Shelley can easily put a team out now that are based in England.

"I suppose there's a little bit of pressure because you want to continue that positivity in terms of strong Scottish influence in England."

Kirk admits it was a "proud moment" for him personally as former Hibernian duo Arnot and defender Kirsty Smith both signed their first full-time professional contracts with the Red Devils in July.

Arnot, 22, has come back from a year out - missing the European Championship finals last summer, Scotland's first major tournament - following a cruciate ligament injury, and scored five goals for Hibs in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final before moving south.

"It was the right move for both of them and if it hadn't been here, it would've been somewhere else as they've both out-grown the Scottish league," he said of the Scotland pair.

"Kirsty's a real athlete, she can play on both sides of the park and I think she needed this to push her on. She's a really tenacious player.

"Lizzie is an exceptional talent. I've worked with her for a number of years and she brings that something different. She can unlock a defence, she can be a game-changer."