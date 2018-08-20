Korey Smith: Bristol City midfielder set for 'an extended period' out with knee injury

Korey Smith in action for Bristol City
Korey Smith sustained a knee injury against Middlesbrough which now requires surgery

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith is set for "an extended period" on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

The Robins vice-captain, 27, limped out of Saturday's 2-0 Championship home defeat by Middlesbrough and scans have revealed he needs surgery.

City assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol: "He's going to have an operation on Tuesday.

"We don't exactly know how long he'll be out, but it's probably going to be an extended period."

He added: "We wish Korey all the best with his recovery and we'll be keeping our fingers crossed that we can get him back as soon as possible."

The news comes at a difficult time for City, who have failed to win in four attempts in all competitions so far this season.

A defensive crisis means they are already without Bailey Wright, Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore and Jens Hegeler, leaving head coach Lee Johnson looking at the loan market.

