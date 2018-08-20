Exeter City get 'reality check' after first dropped points - boss Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor was in charge of Exeter's under-23 side until being promoted in the summer

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor hopes his side's 1-1 draw with Newport County acts as a 'reality check' for some of the club's supporters.

City beat Championship side Ipswich Town last Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, having won their opening League Two matches under their new boss.

"I'm coming into the ground and people are talking about promotion two league games into the season," he said.

"It's ridiculous, but that's part and parcel of football."

City remain unbeaten under Taylor, who replaced long-serving boss Paul Tisdale in the summer.

But the former Exeter captain says there is still a lot of evolution to come in his new-look squad.

He told BBC Devon: "We've got to know where we are as a team.

"We're a new team, we're a new group, a new set of people working together, so we're still learning.

"We'll still get better, the team will evolve constantly throughout the season."