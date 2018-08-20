Truro City: Just 159 fans turn up to last two 'home' games in National League South

Truro City fans face a 200-mile round trip - the same distance as a journey from London to Leeds - for every home game

Truro City caretaker manager Ben Harding has praised his side's attitude as they get used to playing in front of low home crowds at Torquay.

The Cornish side are ground-sharing with their National League South neighbours after redevelopment work began at their Treyew Road home.

City have had just 159 supporters for each of their last two games.

"The lads do a professional job on the pitch," Harding said after a 2-2 draw at home to Welling United.

Niall Thompson's stoppage-time leveller saw Harding pick up his second point in three game since taking charge following Lee Hodges' resignation earlier this month.

"As much as we'd love every single fan that came to our games at Treyew Road, understandably it's a long way to come," added Harding.

"There's lots of different reasons why people won't make that trip, but we thank every fan that has come - it means a lot and if we can get more here then fantastic."