Magdalena Eriksson: Chelsea Women left-back signs new deal until 2021

Magdalena Eriksson scored on her Chelsea debut against Bristol City

Chelsea left-back Magdalena Eriksson has signed a new deal to keep her with the Women's Super League champions until 2021.

The Sweden international, 24, also helped Chelsea win the FA Cup and reach the Champions League semi-finals in her first season with the club.

Eriksson was previously captain of Linkopings in her home country.

"It feels amazing. Football-wise, I feel like this team can go anywhere and accomplish anything," she said.

Manager Emma Hayes told the club website: "She's a dream for any football manager, in that she has an insatiable desire to learn and improve as a footballer."