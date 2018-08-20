Uefa Player of the Year: Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo & Mohamed Salah shortlisted

Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah all played in last May's Champions League final

Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are the final nominees to be the Uefa men's Player of the Year.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric, new Juventus striker Ronaldo and Liverpool forward Salah were chosen by a panel of 80 coaches and 55 journalists.

The award will be presented during the Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on 30 August.

Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry have been shortlisted for the women's award.

Denmark striker Harder plays for Wolfsburg, while Norway forward Hegerberg and France defensive midfielder Henry are team-mates at Lyon.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid for £99.2m in July, won the male award in 2017, while Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens won the women's honour shortly after leaving Swedish club Rosengard for Barcelona.