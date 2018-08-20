Burger van exits & 10-minute tenures - short-lived managerial reigns

Kenny Miller's last game in charge of Livingston was Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

Kenny Miller and Livingston have parted ways after just seven weeks, making the former Scotland striker the first managerial casualty of the season.

But the 38-year-old's first stint in management is by no means the shortest from a Scottish boss. Not by a long way.

Tommy McLean - Raith Rovers (six days)

The former Motherwell boss took over at Stark's Park in September 1996 but lasted less than a week, overseeing one game, before Dundee United sacked Billy Kirkwood and the lure of joining his brother Jim, then the chairman at Tannadice, proved too strong for McLean.

Billy McKinlay - Watford (eight days)

When Oscar Garcia left Vicarage Road for health reasons after a mere 27 days back in 2014, former Scotland midfielder Billy McKinlay was promoted.

Two games later, Slavisa Jokanovic was in charge following a swift change of heart by notoriously fickle owner Giampaolo Pozzo.

Billy McKinlay lasted just two games at Vicarage Road

Peter Cormack - Cowdenbeath (10 days)

The former Hibernian and Liverpool midfielder had his appointment terminated before he could take charge of a single match.

Brought in to replace Craig Levein in December 2000, the news was infamously broken to Cormack at a burger van next to the Forth Road Bridge, with Gary Kirk then given the gig.

Bryan Gunn - Norwich City (two games)

Another manager who lasted just two matches... Kind of. The ex-Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper was a Carrow Road legend when he stepped in as caretaker boss in January 2009 but could not prevent Norwich from being relegated.

He was given the job permanently in May and was gone less than a week into the following season, losing 7-1 at home to Colchester in the opening fixture. A 4-0 cup win over Yeovil could not save him and, soon after, Paul Lambert was in the Norwich dugout.

Alex McLeish - Nottingham Forest (40 days)

The Scotland boss has had his fair share of ups and down in management, with his shortest stint coming at the City Ground in 2013.

At the time, McLeish cited "a difference of understanding of the development strategy", which we think meant he wasn't happy at the then-club owner's interference in his day-to-day duties.

The former Motherwell, Hibs and Rangers manager had another short stay with Egyptian club Zamalek three years later, lasting 65 days despite six wins and two draws in his 10 games in charge.

Alex McLeish was manager at the City Ground for 40 days

Jock Stein - Leeds United (44 days)

Brian Clough is not the only manager to last 44 days at Elland Road, but there was far less rancour when Jock Stein left to take over as Scotland boss in 1978.

The Celtic legend won four, drew three and lost three during his brief time in Yorkshire but was rumoured to be homesick when his country - in the aftermath of a galling World Cup campaign - came calling.

And spare a thought for...

Away from Scotland, there have been a whole host of early casualties through the years.

Experienced Italian coach Luigi Delneri was recruited by Champions League holders Porto to replace Jose Mourinho in 2004 but was sacked before a single game, with club president Jorge Pinto da Costa apparently upset by his poor time-keeping.

Incredibly, the same thing happened to Delneri six years earlier, when Empoli recruited him before quickly changing their minds.

Former Rangers and England midfielder Paul Gascoigne had a brief stint as a manager, lasting just 39 days in charge of Kettering Town.

Gascoigne was appointed in 2005 but only managed eight matches with the Conference club.

But surely no one will ever challenge the 10-minute tenure of Leroy Rosenior at Torquay United.

The former West Ham and Fulham striker was appointed in the midst of a club takeover.

The ink was still wet on the contract when a new consortium took over and ousted Rosenior before he could even meet the players.