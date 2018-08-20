Lee Hodson: Rangers full-back joins St Mirren on loan

Hodson will be out of contract at Rangers at the end of the season

Rangers full-back Lee Hodson has joined Premiership rivals St Mirren on a season-long loan deal.

The Northern Ireland international, 26, moved to Ibrox in the summer of 2016 but started just seven games last season and has not featured this term.

Hodson has played in England with Watford, Brentford and MK Dons and had a brief loan spell at Kilmarnock.

"He brings experience, a winning mentality and his own individual qualities," said manager Alan Stubbs.

"It is going to provide real competition for places which is what we want. As well as being a right-back he can play at left-back as well which is good.

"There's no issues with him in terms of fitness so all being well he will go straight into the squad for Saturday."

Paul McGinn and Hayden Coulson have started in the full-back positions for St Mirren in recent games.

Stubbs' side have one win and one defeat from their opening two Premiership matches and host fellow promoted side Livingston at the weekend.

The Buddies, like Livi, were knocked out of the League Cup at the weekend, Stubbs' side succumbing to a 4-0 defeat by Aberdeen.

