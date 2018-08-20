Daryl Horgan: Hibernian move can help case for Republic of Ireland recognition

Horgan (right) scored a late winner for Hibs on Sunday on his first appearance at Easter Road

Daryl Horgan wants to establish himself as a key player for Hibernian and then cement a place in the Republic of Ireland set-up.

The 26-year-old made a decisive impact on his first start, scoring an injury-time winner against Ross County.

And now he aims to force his way into Republic manager Martin O'Neill's plans for the World Cup qualifiers.

"I spoke to Martin O'Neill over the summer and he told me I have to get out and play," Horgan told BBC Scotland.

"Obviously, I want to play football every week as much as I can and I felt there would be opportunities here to do that."

The former Dundalk and Preston North End winger picked up his fourth cap this summer, appearing as a substitute as the Republic of Ireland beat the USA 2-1 in a friendly.

All of his international appearances have come in friendlies, with his only start against Mexico just over a year ago.

Horgan featured just twice from the start for Preston last season in the Championship, coming off the bench 18 times.

"At Preston it didn't really come as much as I would have liked," he said. "For my own head, I wanted to play as well.

"Everyone wants to play for their country. Every time I've played for my country, I've absolutely loved it and I want to keep myself in that frame and hopefully playing games will do that."

Horgan also set up Hibs' first goal in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup win over County, which earned the Leith outfit a home quarter-final against Aberdeen next month.

His ability to play on either wing gives Neil Lennon options, with the Easter Road boss using him in a central role just behind the striker for periods in both games he has played so far.

"I've always been a winger but I'd like to think I'm quite versatile," he added. "I can chop and change and obviously the manager's played me at number 10 now so it's good to try different things.

"He plays different shapes and I'll have to learn to adapt to the way the team plays. I'm primarily a winger but anywhere I can get on the pitch I'm happy enough."