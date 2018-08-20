BBC Sport - Brighton 3-2 Man Utd: Paul Pogba questions United's attitude

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Manchester United captain Paul Pogba says his side did not have the right attitude against Brighton as the Seagulls stunned the visitors by scoring three goals in the first half.

WATCH MORE: 'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

