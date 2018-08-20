Scottish Gossip: Kenny Miller, Livingston, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kenny Miller's time as Livingston boss is sensationally over. (Scottish Sun)

Kenny Miller has also been involved in a tribunal with former club Rangers

James Tavernier blamed Kilmarnock's plastic pitch for Jamie Murphy's injury hell as Rangers boss Steven Gerrard called for them to be outlawed in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Hearts could swoop for Burnley's Jimmy Dunne to ease a defensive crisis, after injuries to Christophe Berra and Aaron Hughes. (Sun)

Neil Lennon insists the arrival of Australian midfielder Mark Milligan will be a fairytale signing after watching his seven dwarves defeat Ross County. (Daily Record)

Russian club Ufa have sensationally revealed they may have to forfeit their Europa League tie with Rangers because they can't get UK visas in time for Thursday's first leg (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Safe standing areas will be introduced to Hampden if the SFA agree to remain at the iconic venue. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Lorraine Kelly has vowed to spearhead a celebrity bid to save her beloved Dundee United.(Sun)

Cristian Gamboa has vowed to fight for a Celtic future. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Wes Foderingham admits it has been difficult watching from the sidelines after losing the Rangers goalkeeper jersey to Allan McGregor. (Sun, newspaper edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believes bringing in Tony Watt is a match made in heaven for both parties. (Herald), newspaper edition