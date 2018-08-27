National League
Solihull Moors15:00Wrexham
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Solihull Moors v Wrexham

National League leaders Wrexham will be looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to Damson Park on Monday.

Winless in three, 10th place Moors will also be hoping to recapture the form shown in the first games of the season.

The visitors could be without James Jennings after the defender was forced off against Bromley on Saturday.

Alex Gudger will be pushing for a return for the hosts after recovering from a knock but Kwame Thomas remains sidelined with a head injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham6420113814
2Fylde6330103712
3Harrogate6330126612
4Halifax6402115612
5Sutton United633085312
6Gateshead632196311
7Ebbsfleet631284410
8Barrow631297210
9Leyton Orient624086210
10Solihull Moors631289-110
11Chesterfield63039729
12Hartlepool62318719
13Eastleigh630378-19
14Salford62229908
15Boreham Wood622246-28
16Maidstone United6213710-37
17Bromley613278-16
18Havant & Waterlooville6132912-36
19Barnet612338-55
20Maidenhead United6114712-54
21Dover6114814-64
22Aldershot6114310-74
23Braintree6024510-52
24Dag & Red6015611-51
