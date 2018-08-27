Solihull Moors v Wrexham

National League leaders Wrexham will be looking to get back to winning ways as they travel to Damson Park on Monday.

Winless in three, 10th place Moors will also be hoping to recapture the form shown in the first games of the season.

The visitors could be without James Jennings after the defender was forced off against Bromley on Saturday.

Alex Gudger will be pushing for a return for the hosts after recovering from a knock but Kwame Thomas remains sidelined with a head injury.