BBC Sport - Manchester United: Danny Murphy criticises players' effort
'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'
- From the section Man Utd
Match of the Day 2's Danny Murphy questions the effort shown by Manchester United's players during their 3-2 defeat at Brighton, while Paul Ince says Jose Mourinho's side lacks "identity".
WATCH MORE: Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired