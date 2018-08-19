BBC Sport - Manchester United: Danny Murphy criticises players' effort

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

  • From the section Man Utd

Match of the Day 2's Danny Murphy questions the effort shown by Manchester United's players during their 3-2 defeat at Brighton, while Paul Ince says Jose Mourinho's side lacks "identity".

WATCH MORE: Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho

Top videos

Video

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho

Video

Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'

Video

Watch: England lose opener Cook

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Fury vows to 'knock out' Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: Frampton stops Jackson in ninth round

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scotland striker Russell makes young fan's day

Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired