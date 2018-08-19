Italian Serie A
Sassuolo1Inter Milan0

Inter Milan beaten by Sassuolo in Serie A opener

Domenico Berardi celebrates
Sassuolo match-winner Domenico Berardi has one cap for Italy

Inter Milan, tipped by many to be Juventus' likeliest title rivals this season, fell to a surprise defeat in their opening match at Sassuolo.

After a busy summer of transfers, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti gave debuts to Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano, Lautaro Martinez and Kwadwo Asamoah.

But Domenico Berardi's first-half penalty gave the home side victory.

Roma, who also recruited heavily in the transfer window, needed a last-minute Edin Dzeko goal to beat Torino.

Serie A newcomers Parma, who went bankrupt before securing three successive promotions to the top flight, let slip a two-goal lead to draw against Udinese.

Empoli beat Cagliari 2-0, while SPAL defeated Bologna 1-0.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 21Lirola Kosok
  • 23Magnani
  • 31Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da SilvaBooked at 16mins
  • 68BourabiaSubstituted forSensiat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 32DuncanBooked at 6mins
  • 25Berardi
  • 27BoatengSubstituted forBabacarat 85'minutes
  • 34Di FrancescoSubstituted forBogaat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Djuricic
  • 10Matri
  • 12Sensi
  • 17Sernicola
  • 19Odgaard
  • 20Boga
  • 28Satalino
  • 30Babacar
  • 39Dell'Orco
  • 73Locatelli
  • 79Pegolo
  • 98Adjapong

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 23MirandaBooked at 25mins
  • 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forPerisicat 45'minutes
  • 16Politano
  • 8VecinoBooked at 54mins
  • 77BrozovicSubstituted forKaramohat 86'minutes
  • 18Asamoah
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forKeitaat 69'minutes
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Karamoh
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 20Valero Iglesias
  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 44Perisic
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 0.

Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).

Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Gianmarco Ferrari.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Khouma Babacar (Sassuolo).

Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Attempt saved. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.

Booking

Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Yann Karamoh replaces Marcelo Brozovic.

Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Khouma Babacar replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.

Attempt blocked. Keita (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rogerio (Sassuolo).

Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dangerous play by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo).

Offside, Inter Milan. Marcelo Brozovic tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Offside, Sassuolo. Domenico Berardi tries a through ball, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is caught offside.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremie Boga replaces Federico Di Francesco.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Miranda (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).

Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Empoli11002023
2Juventus11003213
3Napoli11002113
4Roma11001013
5SPAL11001013
6Sassuolo11001013
7Parma10102201
8Udinese10102201
9Atalanta00000000
10Fiorentina00000000
11Frosinone00000000
12Genoa00000000
13AC Milan00000000
14Sampdoria00000000
15Chievo100123-10
16Lazio100112-10
17Bologna100101-10
18Inter Milan100101-10
19Torino100101-10
20Cagliari100102-20
View full Italian Serie A table

