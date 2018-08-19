Inter Milan beaten by Sassuolo in Serie A opener

From the section

Sassuolo match-winner Domenico Berardi has one cap for Italy

Inter Milan, tipped by many to be Juventus' likeliest title rivals this season, fell to a surprise defeat in their opening match at Sassuolo.

After a busy summer of transfers, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti gave debuts to Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano, Lautaro Martinez and Kwadwo Asamoah.

But Domenico Berardi's first-half penalty gave the home side victory.

Roma, who also recruited heavily in the transfer window, needed a last-minute Edin Dzeko goal to beat Torino.

Serie A newcomers Parma, who went bankrupt before securing three successive promotions to the top flight, let slip a two-goal lead to draw against Udinese.

Empoli beat Cagliari 2-0, while SPAL defeated Bologna 1-0.