Rayo Vallecano 1-4 Sevilla: Andre Silva scores hat-trick on La Liga debut

AC Milan spent a reported £34m on signing Andre Silva, left, from Porto but he had a difficult season in Aerie A

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick on his La Liga debut as Sevilla won comfortably at Rayo Vallecano.

The Portugal international, 22, joined on loan from Italian giants AC Milan on 11 August after scoring just two Serie A goals in 24 games last season.

But it took him just 45 minutes at Sevilla to equal that tally before he scored a third in the second half.

Franco Vazquez had opened the scoring while Adri Embarba got a late consolation for Rayo with a penalty.