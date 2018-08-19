Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4.
Rayo Vallecano 1-4 Sevilla: Andre Silva scores hat-trick on La Liga debut
Andre Silva scored a hat-trick on his La Liga debut as Sevilla won comfortably at Rayo Vallecano.
The Portugal international, 22, joined on loan from Italian giants AC Milan on 11 August after scoring just two Serie A goals in 24 games last season.
But it took him just 45 minutes at Sevilla to equal that tally before he scored a third in the second half.
Franco Vazquez had opened the scoring while Adri Embarba got a late consolation for Rayo with a penalty.
Line-ups
Rayo Vallecano
- 1García
- 2Román Triguero
- 21Ba
- 5Dorado Ramírez
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 16Amat
- 10Kakuta
- 4MedránSubstituted forGuerra Rodríguezat 68'minutes
- 22PozoBooked at 12minsSubstituted forAdvínculaat 76'minutes
- 11Embarba
- 8Trejo
Substitutes
- 6Elustondo
- 17Advíncula
- 19Bangoura
- 24Guerra Rodríguez
- 28Akieme
- 29Moreno
- 30Morro
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 7Mesa
- 10BanegaSubstituted forAmadouat 70'minutes
- 18EscuderoSubstituted forVidalat 61'minutes
- 17SarabiaSubstituted forMurielat 77'minutes
- 22Vázquez
- 12André Silva
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 8Nolito
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11Vidal
- 13Soriano
- 14Muriel
- 24Gnagnon
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 11,626
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4.
Attempt missed. Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Sevilla).
Javi Guerra (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Óscar Trejo.
Attempt missed. André Silva (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Gaël Kakuta with a cross.
Offside, Sevilla. Gabriel Mercado tries a through ball, but Luis Muriel is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Sevilla 4. Adrián Embarba (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Sevilla). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Roque Mesa (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Rayo Vallecano. Adrián Embarba draws a foul in the penalty area.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Goal. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Sevilla). Video Review.
Goal!
Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Sevilla 4. André Silva (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Franco Vázquez with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Luis Advíncula replaces José Pozo.
Foul by Roque Mesa (Sevilla).
Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amadou (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Ibrahim Amadou replaces Éver Banega.
Attempt missed. Gaël Kakuta (Rayo Vallecano) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adrián Embarba with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Javi Guerra replaces Álvaro Medrán.
Offside, Sevilla. Aleix Vidal tries a through ball, but Franco Vázquez is caught offside.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Óscar Trejo.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Abdoulaye Ba.
Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Foul by Aleix Vidal (Sevilla).
José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Álvaro Medrán (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Jesús Navas is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Aleix Vidal replaces Sergio Escudero.