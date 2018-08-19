Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid21:15Getafe
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Spain

Real Madrid v Getafe

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Navas
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 24Ceballos
  • 8Kroos
  • 22Isco
  • 11Bale
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Asensio

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 10Modric
  • 14Casemiro
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Mayoral
  • 25Courtois
  • 28Paixão de Oliveira Júnior

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22Suárez
  • 4González
  • 2Dakonam
  • 6Cabrera
  • 8Portillo
  • 18Arambarri
  • 10Shibasaki
  • 20Maksimovic
  • 11Ndiaye
  • 19Molina

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 7Mata
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 14Guardiola Navarro
  • 21Miquel
  • 23Alejo
Referee:
Javier Estrada Fernández

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11003033
2Sevilla11004133
3Levante11003033
4Huesca11002113
5Real Sociedad11002113
6Girona10100001
7Real Valladolid10100001
8Espanyol10101101
9Celta Vigo10101101
10Ath Bilbao00000000
11Atl Madrid00000000
12Getafe00000000
13Leganés00000000
14Real Madrid00000000
15Valencia00000000
16Eibar100112-10
17Villarreal100112-10
18Real Betis100103-30
19Rayo Vallecano100114-30
20Alavés100103-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

