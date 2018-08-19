Borussia Monchengladbach win 11-1: Trio score hat-tricks in German Cup game
-
Three different players scored hat-tricks as Borussia Monchengladbach thrashed fifth-tier Hastedt in the German Cup first round.
Thorgan Hazard, debutant Alassane Plea and Raffael scored three each, with Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann also netting in Gladbach's biggest cup win.
Hastedt, who play in the local Bremen-Liga, scored the final goal of the game through Diyar Kucuk.
Earlier on Sunday, Cologne won 9-1 at Berliner FC Dynamo.
The German Cup first round pits smaller teams, often amateurs, at home to higher-ranked sides.
On Saturday, holders Eintracht Frankfurt lost 2-1 at fourth-tier Ulm, and Bayern Munich needed a late goal to beat Drochtersen/Assel 1-0.
