German DFB Cup
BSC Hastedt1B Mgladbach11

Borussia Monchengladbach win 11-1: Trio score hat-tricks in German Cup game

Hastedt keeper Marcel Pfaar
Hastedt qualified for the German Cup by winning the Bremen Cup last season

Three different players scored hat-tricks as Borussia Monchengladbach thrashed fifth-tier Hastedt in the German Cup first round.

Thorgan Hazard, debutant Alassane Plea and Raffael scored three each, with Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann also netting in Gladbach's biggest cup win.

Hastedt, who play in the local Bremen-Liga, scored the final goal of the game through Diyar Kucuk.

Earlier on Sunday, Cologne won 9-1 at Berliner FC Dynamo.

The German Cup first round pits smaller teams, often amateurs, at home to higher-ranked sides.

On Saturday, holders Eintracht Frankfurt lost 2-1 at fourth-tier Ulm, and Bayern Munich needed a late goal to beat Drochtersen/Assel 1-0.

Line-ups

BSC Hastedt

  • 1Pfarr
  • 20Onyeulo
  • 2NjieBooked at 73mins
  • 19Mehrtens
  • 5Thöle
  • 17Buduar
  • 24Kenneweg
  • 10Bi-RiaSubstituted forJanineat 59'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 4DalkiranBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLakicat 64'minutes
  • 23Aziri
  • 15KaloshiSubstituted forKücükat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Kücük
  • 8Janine
  • 9Horata
  • 11Tayari
  • 12Wiewrodt
  • 27Ahrirou
  • 96Lakic

B Mgladbach

  • 21Sippel
  • 15Beyer
  • 28Ginter
  • 24Jantschke
  • 17WendtSubstituted forPoulsenat 58'minutes
  • 5Strobl
  • 23Hofmann
  • 32NeuhausSubstituted forCuisanceat 73'minutes
  • 11RaffaelSubstituted forHerrmannat 68'minutes
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 6Kramer
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Zakaria
  • 19Johnson
  • 27Cuisance
  • 35Nicolas
  • 40Poulsen
Referee:
Christof Günsch
Attendance:
4,997

Match Stats

Home TeamBSC HastedtAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away33
Shots on Target
Home1
Away19
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th August 2018

  • BSC HastedtBSC Hastedt1B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach11
  • 1. FC Lok Stendal1. FC Lok Stendal0DSC Arminia BielefeldDSC Arminia Bielefeld5
  • BFC DynamoBFC Dynamo1Köln1. FC Köln9
  • BSG Chemie LeipzigBSG Chemie Leipzig2SSV Jahn RegensburgSSV Jahn Regensburg1
  • FC Viktoria KölnFC Viktoria Köln1RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3
  • Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SC0HannoverHannover 966
  • SC Weiche Flensburg 08SC Weiche Flensburg 081VfL Bochum 1848VfL Bochum 18480
  • SSV Jeddeloh IISSV Jeddeloh II21. FC Heidenheim 18461. FC Heidenheim 18465
  • TSV SteinbachTSV Steinbach1AugsburgFC Augsburg2
  • TuS Rot-Weiß KoblenzTuS Rot-Weiß Koblenz0DüsseldorfFortuna Düsseldorf5
  • FC Carl Zeiss JenaFC Carl Zeiss Jena21. FC Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin4
  • TSV 1860 MünchenTSV 1860 München1Holstein KielHolstein Kiel3

