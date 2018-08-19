Paul Dummett: Defender to discuss a Wales return with Ryan Giggs

Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett has spent his entire career with the Magpies except loan spells to Gateshead and St Mirren

Paul Dummett will seek talks with manager Ryan Giggs about returning to play international football for Wales.

The Newcastle defender made himself unavailable for a World Cup qualifier in 2017 after being handed few chances by previous manager Chris Coleman.

Dummett rejected Giggs' invitation to join his first Wales squad at the China Cup in March to focus on Newcastle.

"I never really had many chances to play for Wales, but it's something I am keen to do," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Wales are in action in September in UEFA League of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark and Dummett is hoping he will be given a fresh chance under a new manager.

"At any club, any international team, when you have a change of manager, things change," he said.

"New managers have different ideas and different players play, so it is obviously a new era at Wales now.

"We'll see what happens if I can speak to the manager in the next few weeks."

The 26-year old, who has been a regular starter for manager Rafa Benitez in the Premier League and Championship, says he has focused on his club career previously due to a lack of international opportunities.

Dummett is yet to play in a competitive international and has won only two caps, both in friendly matches against the Netherlands in 2014 and 2015.

He was part Wales' pre-Euro 2016 training camp in Portugal, but he was cut from the squad when Coleman selected his final 23.

Dummett says the only reason he turned down a call from Giggs was because Newcastle's Premier League status was looking precarious at the time.

"We were going through a tough spell with Newcastle in the Premier League and I felt like it was the right decision that I made," he said.

"I wanted to focus on Newcastle because ultimately I want to be playing in the Premier League and we were in the bottom three at the time.

"I wanted to make sure I was playing every week for Newcastle and he (Giggs) respected the decision that I made, but he was really positive when I spoke to him on the phone."