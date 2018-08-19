BBC Sport - Brighton 3-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says team punished for 'incredible mistakes'
Man Utd punished for 'incredible mistakes' - Mourinho
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his team were punished for "incredible mistakes in crucial moments" after Brighton inflicted a 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United
