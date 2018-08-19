BBC Sport - Man City 6-1 Huddersfield: David Wagner accepts his side 'were not good enough'
Terriers 'hoped for more, but didn't expect more' against Man City
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield boss David Wagner admits that he "hoped for more" against Manchester City, but "didn't expect more" after they suffered a 6-1 thrashing by the Premier League champions.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town
Premier League manager reaction
