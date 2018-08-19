Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich defender '50-50' to leave, with PSG likely destination

Jerome Boateng played in Saturday's 1-0 German Cup win over SV Drochtersen/Assel

Jerome Boateng has a "50-50" chance of leaving Bayern Munich, with Paris St-Germain his most likely destination, says the German champions' president.

Germany centre-back Boateng, 29, was also linked with Manchester United this summer, but the English transfer deadline has already passed.

French, German and Spanish clubs can sign players until 31 August.

"Jerome has told [chairman] Karl-Heinz Rummenigge he wants a change," Uli Hoeness told Sky News.

"It's 50-50. We'll be happy if he stays, he is a fantastic player. [If he goes] I believe it will be Paris.

"When a player wants to leave and we have alternatives, then we busy ourselves with that. A decision will be reached in the next few weeks."

Former Manchester City player Boateng was offered to Manchester United this summer for about £40m, BBC Sport understands. But United instead wanted a loan move because Boateng has missed 33 games over the past two seasons.

He has won the past six Bundesliga titles, as well as the 2013 Champions League, with Bayern.

Capped 73 times, he won the World Cup in 2014.