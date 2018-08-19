BBC Sport - Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: Chris Hughton pleased with 'deserved' win
A victory Brighton very much deserved - Hughton
Brighton
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side "very much deserved" their 3-2 victory over a lacklustre Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Manchester United
