BBC Sport - Burnley 1-3 Watford: Javi Gracia eager to 'enjoy moment' after rare away win
Watford head coach Javi Gracia is keen to "enjoy the moment" as his side scores away from home for the first time since January to continue their winning start to the Premier League season.
