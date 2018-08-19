BBC Sport - Burnley 1-3 Watford: Sean Dyche disappointed to 'give the game away'
Burnley gave game away - Dyche
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side were caught "wandering" as Watford scored twice in the first six minutes of the second half during their 3-1 defeat at Turf Moor.
MATCH REPORT: Burnley 1-3 Watford
