BBC Sport - Man City 6-1 Huddersfield: Pep Guardiola praises 'attitude' & 'desire'
Guardiola praises Man City's 'attitude' & 'desire'
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praises his team's "attitude" and "desire" after a brilliant 6-1 win against Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League matches on Match of the Day, Sunday 19 August from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired