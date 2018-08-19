Eden Hazard: Chelsea forward rules out Stamford Bridge exit this month

Eden Hazard provided the assist for Marcos Alonso's winning goal in Chelsea's 3-2 win over Arsenal on Saturday

Chelsea's Eden Hazard says he "will not leave" the club before the European transfer window shuts on 31 August.

The Belgium forward, who has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, said in July that "it might be time to discover something different", adding that his "preferred destination" was known.

However, the 27-year-old now says he is "happy" to remain at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm fine here. We'll see what happens in a year or two," he told RMC Sport.

"Leave this year? I will not leave. Everybody knows what I said after the World Cup - but I'm happy here."

The Premier League and Football League voted to shut the transfer window before the start of the English top-flight season, which kicked off on 10 August.

However, the change did not affect European clubs, who can still sign players - including Premier League ones - until their respective deadlines later in the month.

"The transfer window in England is over. Clubs cannot sign players," said Hazard. "It would be a little odd if they sell me now while they can't recruit a replacement."

Hazard, who has won five major trophies since joining Chelsea in 2012, added he could see that "the fans still love me" from the reception he received during the Blues' 3-2 league win over Arsenal on Saturday.

The winger still has two years to run on the five-year contract he signed in February 2015.