Yeovil Town Ladies sign Amber Gaylor and Bonnie Horwood with new deal for Megan Walsh

Megan Walsh
Megan Walsh played all 18 of the Glovers' league games in 2017-18

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh has signed a new one-year deal at Yeovil Town Ladies, who have also signed striker Amber Gaylor and midfielder Bonnie Horwood.

Walsh, 23 was an ever-present for the Glovers last season after joining on an initial short-term deal.

She played all 18 league games in their debut top flight campaign.

Gaylor, 23, and Horwood, 31, played for new head coach Lee Burch at former club Millwall Lionesses in Women's Super League Two last season.

Yeovil boss Burch has raided the Lionesses for their forthcoming WSL1 and FA League Cup fixtures, with Ellie Mason joining Yeovil on Friday.

