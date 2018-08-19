BBC Sport - Johnny Russell: Scotland & Sporting Kansas City forward makes young fan's day

Scotland striker Russell makes young fan's day

For 90 minutes, a young Sporting Kansas City fan held up a sign that read: "Johnny Russell, it's my ninth birthday!"

So when the game finished, the Scotland forward gave her a gift...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired