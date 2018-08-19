Scottish League Cup: Rangers host Ayr, Celtic travel to St Johnstone

Ayr United played Rangers in the Scottish Cup last season

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will face Championship side Ayr United in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Holders Celtic, who are aiming to win the competition for the third year running, face a trip to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone.

Hearts will be at home to last season's runners-up Motherwell, while the winner of Sunday's game between Hibernian and Ross County will host Aberdeen.

Ties will be played during the midweek of 25/26 September.