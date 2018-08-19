Nathan Dyer: Reading interested in Swansea wing loan deal

Nathan Dyer was a substitute in Swansea's first two Championship games

Reading are interested in signing Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer on loan.

Dyer, 30, was left out of the Swans' match day squad for Friday's draw at Birmingham, but manager Graham Potter said he was still part of his plans.

"He's an important part of our group," he said, and that Dyer will train with the squad on Sunday.

But Potter added while the loan transfer window is open "you can never rule anything out".

Swansea have sold several players in a bid to cut costs following last season's relegation from the Premier League.

Dyer has a contract that runs until 2020, and if he does join Reading he will be reunited with his former manager at Swansea, Paul Clement.