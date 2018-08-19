Joe Ralls: Cardiff City 'have to be more clinical' in Premier League

Cardiff have failed to score in their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time since 1952-53

Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ralls says his side are going to have to be more clinical if they are to score in the Premier League.

The Bluebirds managed just one shot on target in each of their opening matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Ralls said they were disappointed not to get a goal against a 10-man Newcastle at Cardiff City Stadium.

But that feeling turned to relief when Neil Etheridge saved Kenedy's injury-time penalty.

"We've not created many chances, but you're always going to find that hard," Ralls said.

"We're going to need to score goals out of nothing and from set pieces.

"That's just how it is, we're not going to have 10 to 15 chances a game in this league, so we're going to have to be more clinical."

Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore says he is "confident he can score goals"

Ralls said they felt they could have beaten Newcastle, especially after Isaac Hayden was given his marching orders for bringing down Josh Murphy on 66 minutes.

But after Etheridge saved a spot-kick for a second match in succession, he said "we'll take the point".

"It's nice to get the first point. We had a chance to get three today but it didn't happen in the end. But we're happy with one, it gets us on the board," he said.

"If we had lost if would have deflated us.

"We've got plenty of games coming up, tough games, but we're here to enjoy it and we'll try to get as many points as we can."

Praising the contribution of Etheridge, Ralls added: "I'm happy for him to get off to a good start but we're going to need everyone in the squad, the keeper is no different.

"We're going to need big saves at big times this season, and he's pulled one out of the bag there for us."