Harry Arter: Cardiff midfielder criticises pundits' 'ridiculous comments'

Harry Arter is on a season-long loan at Cardiff

Cardiff City midfielder Harry Arter says some football pundits have made "ridiculous comments" about the club's chances of Premier League survival.

After their opening loss to Bournemouth last weekend, BBC pundit Chris Sutton said the Bluebirds would be relegated "with a record-low points tally".

The former striker said he was trying to "madden" BBC Radio 5 live presenter Jason Mohammad, who is a Cardiff fan.

And fellow pundit Robbie Savage called Sutton's remarks "tongue in cheek".

But Arter, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live after his side's 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, said: "There have been some ridiculous comments from certain people.

"You just ignore it because they're silly comments, especially from fellow professionals who have played the game.

"They should have a better understanding of football. For whatever reason, they feel like they may need to get a bit more publicity to get better jobs."

Republic of Ireland international Arter, 28, is on a season-long loan deal at Cardiff from top-flight rivals Bournemouth.

Saturday's home draw with the Magpies gave the Premier League newcomers their first point of the season. The Bluebirds were BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty and the BBC Sport readers' pick to finish bottom of the league this season.

Derby County hold the record for the lowest points tally with 11 in 2007-08.

Responding to the comments by ex-Premier League forward Sutton, Savage told 5 live's 606 show that he also tipped Cardiff to be relegated.

"He [Sutton] thinks Cardiff will go down with a record number of points to wind Jason up - it has been blown out of all proportion," said the former Wales midfielder.

"Chris thinks Cardiff will go down and so do I. Chris is a fantastic pundit, he does not have to say things to get airtime to get better jobs."