Fulham v Burnley

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic is yet to sign a contract extension with Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Summer signing Alfie Mawson remains unavailable for Fulham as he continues to improve his fitness following knee surgery in May.

Floyd Ayite and Tim Ream are also out but Denis Odoi returns after a ban.

Burnley are expected to make several changes to the side which lost in the Europa League in Greece on Thursday.

Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski and Joe Hart could all return after being rested for that match.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: This is a match of vital importance to both teams as they look for their first league win of the new season. It's two defeats out of two for Fulham's expensively-assembled squad, while this Sunday is Burnley's eighth competitive fixture.

The debate over whether competing in the Europa League is good or bad for Burnley has continued, but surely there's no point whatsoever in striving for seventh place last season only to throw away the chance of a place in the group stage.

If Burnley need inspiration for Thursday's second leg, just ask any Fulham fan how much they treasure memories of reaching the Europa League final in 2010.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic on negotiations to extend his contract: "This job is in the hands of my agent and the club. I am really not talking all the days with the club about money or this kind of situation.

"I am focused only about the Premier League and I am fully motivated to do everything to be successful with my team and club."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham are an open, engaging team but, having scored just once in their opening two games, I am not sure they have that cutting edge up front.

Prediction: 1-1

Fulham have not won in the Premier League since Hugo Rodallega scored in a 1-0 home triumph over Norwich in April 2014

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham and Burnley have not met since the Clarets won both matches on their way to promotion from the Championship in 2015-16.

Burnley lost 3-0 on their only previous Premier League visit to Craven Cottage in 2010.

The Clarets' last top-flight victory at Fulham was by 5-2 in December 1965.

Fulham have won just two of their last 10 meetings with Burnley, losing six and drawing two.

Fulham

Fulham have lost four of their last six league games (including play-offs), having gone undefeated in their previous 23 league matches(W18, D5).

The Cottagers have not begun a top-flight season with more than two successive defeats since losing their opening four matches in 1951, when they finished bottom.

Ryan Sessegnon became the youngest Fulham player to assist a Premier League goal, against Tottenham, aged 18 years and 92 days.

Sessegnon could become the club's youngest Premier League goalscorer. He would surpass John Collins, who scored twice against Leicester in 2004 aged 18 years and 175 days.

Burnley