Newcastle United v Chelsea

Newcastle midfielder Kenedy (right) has been fouled a league-high nine times this season

TEAM NEWS

On-loan Newcastle winger Kenedy, who missed a 96th-minute penalty in the draw at Cardiff, is ineligible against his parent club.

Christian Atsu and Jacob Murphy are both options to deputise, while DeAndre Yedlin has recovered from a knee injury to return at right-back.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to restore Eden Hazard to his starting line-up after being on the bench.

Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: While they probably didn't deserve it, Newcastle really should have won at Cardiff last weekend. Kenedy's penalty miss was a huge blow to Rafael Benitez. Those extra points could be very important come the end of the season.

Chelsea hope that Eden Hazard is ready to resume a central role, having being limited to brief cameos so far under Maurizio Sarri.

A slow start is nothing new to Newcastle. This is the sixth successive top-flight campaign they've failed to win either of their opening two league games.

Things might get worse before they get any better for Benitez. After Chelsea, Newcastle play Manchester City away next.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "We are talking about one of the top sides. They have a good manager - I know Sarri well from his experience in Italy.

"The main factor for us is the attitude of the players - their work rate, their mentality. You have to try to win, and try to win using the brain - not just the heart."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on whether Eden Hazard will play: "I don't know, I think that Eden is ready for 50 or 60 minutes, I don't know about 90 minutes, but he can start.

"I am happy with him if he wants to play. I think it's the right way to think for him but I have to think for everybody."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Rafael Benitez is very successful at setting his team up to be difficult to beat at home to the Premier League superpowers.

Prediction: 1-1

Newcastle have scored one goal from 24 shots (including blocked attempts) in 2018-19 - only Cardiff, who are yet to score, and Southampton (3%) have a worse conversion rate prior to the weekend fixtures

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are undefeated in five Premier League home matches against Chelsea, winning four.

However, their 3-0 victory on the final day of last season was the Magpies' only success in six meetings in all competitions (D1, L4).

Chelsea have lost 11 Premier League fixtures at Newcastle, only sustaining a greater number of defeats at Arsenal (12) and Liverpool (13).

Newcastle United

Newcastle could lose both of their season-opening Premier League home matches for just the second time, having lost to Manchester United and Birmingham City in 2003.

The Magpies have won just once in seven Premier League outings, losing five and drawing one.

Their average passing accuracy this season is just 65%. Only Cardiff, with 62%, have been more wasteful.

Newcastle are one goal away from becoming the sixth club to concede 2,000 in the top flight.

Chelsea