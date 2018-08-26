Motherwell v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
MATCH STATS
- Motherwell are winless in their previous 40 league matches against Rangers (D11 L29) since a 1-0 win on Boxing Day in 2002.
- Rangers have only failed to score in one of their previous 17 top-flight matches against Motherwell (0-0 in May 2012), netting 48 goals in this time (2.8 per game).
- Motherwell have lost both of their opening two league games of the season for the second successive campaign, having not done so in any of the eight seasons prior to that.
- Rangers are winless in their past five away games in the Scottish Premiership (D4 L1); only once before have they gone on a longer run without a win on their travels in the top flight (seven games between August and November 2005).
- Rangers have had a man sent off in both of their league matches at the start of the season.