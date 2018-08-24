Championship
Rotherham12:30Millwall
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Millwall

Tom Bradshaw plays for Wales
Wales international Tom Bradshaw could feature for Millwall following his move from Barnsley on Thursday
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 BST on Sunday

Rotherham may start striker Jamie Proctor, who came off the bench to score in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat by Hull.

Billy Jones is a doubt as he struggles with a hip injury.

Millwall could include striker Tom Bradshaw in their squad after his loan move from Barnsley on Thursday.

The Lions may still be without Shaun Williams, who missed the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday because of family reasons, and George Saville, who went off injured at half-time.

Match facts

  • Rotherham completed a league double over Millwall in the last season they met, doing so in 2014-15 in the Championship.
  • Millwall have not lost back to back away league matches against Rotherham since October 1983.
  • Rotherham's last home league defeat on a Sunday came in December 2003 against Sunderland. Current boss Paul Warne played the full 90 minutes for the Millers that day.
  • Millwall have won eight of their last 10 matches on Sunday in all competitions (L2), winning each of their last three in a row since a 6-0 reverse at Spurs in March 2017 in the FA Cup.
  • Rotherham have not come from behind to win in the Championship since February 2015, when they did so at home to Millwall. They have been behind in 72 matches since and won none (P72 W0 D7 L65).
  • Since winning six consecutive away Championship matches between January and March, Millwall have won just one of their last six (D3 L2).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds4310114710
2Middlesbrough431082610
3Bolton431063310
4Brentford422010468
5Aston Villa42209638
6Swansea42205328
7West Brom421113767
8Wigan421110737
9Blackburn41305416
10Nottm Forest41305416
11Derby420267-16
12Sheff Utd420257-26
13Bristol City41216515
14Millwall41215505
15Norwich41128804
16Hull411257-24
17Sheff Wed411257-24
18Preston411235-24
19Rotherham4103410-63
20Birmingham402224-22
21Ipswich402236-32
22Stoke402249-52
23Reading401336-31
24QPR4004213-110
