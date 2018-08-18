BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Unai Emery says Gunners must improve their 'stability'
Arsenal need more stability and balance - Emery
- From the section Arsenal
Arsenal manager Unai Emery says Arsenal need to have more "stability and balance" after their 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired