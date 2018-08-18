BBC Sport - Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal: Maurizio Sarri hails 'very important' win for Blues
Sarri hails Chelsea's 'very important' win over Arsenal
- From the section Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge was a "very important" result, but describes the Gunners two quick goals as a "horrible" 15 minutes.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired