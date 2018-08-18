BBC Sport - Watch: 'Stute defeat 10-man Warrenpoint

Institute captain Michael McCrudden scores twice as the Irish Premiership newcomers beat Warrenpoint Town 2-0 at the Brandywell.

The visitors' Danny Wallace was sent off for a lunging tackle on Jamie McIntyre in the 30th minute, before McCrudden slotted home from the spot after he was brought down by Eamon Scannell.

McCrudden added a spectacular second as Paddy McLaughlin's men made it two wins from three appearances on their return to the top flight.

