Harry Kane: How social media reacted to the Tottenham striker scoring in August

Harry Kane
Going into the Fulham game, Kane had played 14 Premier League games in the month of August

It has been a favourite statistic for commentators for the past five seasons: "Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August."

But they are going to have to find an alternative bizarre football phenomenon from now on.

Going into Tottenham's match against Fulham, Kane had failed to score in 990 minutes of top-flight football in August.

Harry Kane

If you are looking for a new Kane-based stat, have this one: he is the 222nd player to score in all 10 months of the Premier League season. You are welcome.

Twitter

Kane's goal led people to jump to conclusions about the future of our world as we know it...

Twitter

Others were more positive, and saw it as an opportunity to try their luck elsewhere...

Twitter

And, despite Kane getting this particular monkey off his back, rival fans still managed to find a way to stick it to Tottenham's talisman...

Twitter
Twitter

Of course, none of this could stop Spurs fans from getting a tad carried away.

Harry Kane

But Kane himself knew he had to score to silence the critics.

The 25-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "There has been a lot of talk about it every year and thankfully I got on the scoresheet.

"It is one of those things that you can't explain. I had chances today and everyone must be thinking it must be another one of those.

"I am not silly and I know people talk about it, but it is nice to put it to bed."

Sadly, it means the end of the long-running Twitter joke.

Twitter

Fare-thee-well.

*frantically searches for new niche stats for Twitter-based ribbing*

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired