BBC Sport - Watch: Reds strike late for Stangmore draw
Watch: Reds strike late for Stangmore draw
Irish
Jay Donnelly fires in a late equaliser for Cliftonville to secure a 1-1 draw with Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.
Dungannon moved in front midway through the second half thanks to superb looping shot from Mark Patton.
However, the hosts were denied a first win of the Premiership campaign when Donnelly volleyed in three minutes from time.
