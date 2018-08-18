BBC Sport - Watch: Glens denied by late Coleraine leveller
Watch: Glens denied by late Coleraine leveller
Eoin Bradley's late equaliser rescues a point for Coleraine in an enthralling 2-2 draw with Glentoran at the Oval.
Brad Lyons' header put the Bannsiders ahead, before Curtis Allen made no mistake from close range.
Peter McMahon's stunning long-range effort made it 2-1 before Bradley's late leveller.
