BBC Sport - Watch: McGinty stunner sends Sky Blues second

Watch: McGinty stunner sends Sky Blues second

  • From the section Irish

Shane McGinty completes a second-half turnaround as Ballymena United come from a goal down to beat Ards 2-1 in Bangor.

Mark Kelly's deflected opener put Ards in front before James Knowles' equaliser for the visitors.

McGinty fired home from the edge of the area with 15 minutes remaining to complete the comeback.

Top videos

Video

Watch: McGinty stunner sends Sky Blues second

  • From the section Irish
Video

'An absolute blinder' - Cook's catch dismisses Rahane

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Kohli 'absolutely fuming' after dismissal on 97

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'He might have swallowed a fly!' Broad battles the bugs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Asher-Smith second to Miller-Uibo in 200m

Video

Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Spurs need to be more clinical despite win - Pochettino

Video

GB's Prescod second in 100m photo finish

Video

'That's a beauty' - Dhawan edges Woakes to slip

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kenedy penalty was poor, but we lose as a team - Benitez

Video

Stokes receives mixed reception on return to cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ronaldo, Matuidi & Can sing in Juventus initiation

Video

'Welcome Usain!' Bolt ready to start football career in Australia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired