Watch: McGinty stunner sends Sky Blues second
Irish
Shane McGinty completes a second-half turnaround as Ballymena United come from a goal down to beat Ards 2-1 in Bangor.
Mark Kelly's deflected opener put Ards in front before James Knowles' equaliser for the visitors.
McGinty fired home from the edge of the area with 15 minutes remaining to complete the comeback.
