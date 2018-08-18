BBC Sport - Watch: Linfield sink poor Crues to go top
Watch: Linfield sink poor Crues to go top
- From the section Irish
Linfield maintain their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 defeat of champions Crusaders at Seaview taking them top of the Premiership.
Joel Cooper tapped home Chris Casement's cross in the first-half to put Linfield ahead in a bad-tempered first-half.
Cooper turned provider for Jamie Mulgrew after the break to condemn Crusaders to their first home defeat in 20 league games.
