Watch: Linfield sink poor Crues to go top

Linfield maintain their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 defeat of champions Crusaders at Seaview taking them top of the Premiership.

Joel Cooper tapped home Chris Casement's cross in the first-half to put Linfield ahead in a bad-tempered first-half.

Cooper turned provider for Jamie Mulgrew after the break to condemn Crusaders to their first home defeat in 20 league games.