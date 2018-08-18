BBC Sport - West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: Eddie Howe praises 'impressive' comeback
'Impressive' Bournemouth comeback pleases Howe
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side deserved their 2-1 win over West Ham after they scored twice in six second-half minutes to come from behind at the London Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth
