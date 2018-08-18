BBC Sport - West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth: Manuel Pellegrini eager to forget last season
'Nervous' Hammers need fans' support - Pellegrini
- From the section West Ham
West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says fans and players need to "forget" last season in order to move forward after their 2-1 loss to Bournemouth puts them bottom of the Premier League table.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham United 1-2 AFC Bournemouth
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 18 August, from 2220 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired