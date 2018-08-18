BBC Sport - Everton: Phil Neville thinks it could be Toffees' year
This could be Everton's year - Neville
- From the section Everton
Match of the Day pundit and former Everton captain Phil Neville is feeling confident about his former club's season following a promising start under new manager Marco Silva and the form of £50m signing Richarlison, who now has three goals in two games for the Toffees.
