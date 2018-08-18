BBC Sport - Everton 2-1 Southampton: Marco Silva says connection with fans is crucial
Connection with Everton fans very important - Silva
- From the section Everton
New Everton manager Marco Silva tells Gary Lineker that the fans' relationship with the manager and players is "the most important in football".
MATCH REPORT:Everton 2-1 Southampton
Available to UK users only.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired