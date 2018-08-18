Kenedy: Newcastle midfielder's display to forget at Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock: "It was poetic justice"

You know those days when you wish you had stayed in bed? Newcastle's Kenedy experienced one at Cardiff and is no doubt back under his duvet.

On an overcast Saturday in south Wales, the grey clouds seemed to follow the Brazilian about as his passing, tackling and, crucially, finishing came under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons as the 10 men of Newcastle missed a golden chance to claim an unlikely three away points.

We look back at a forgettable display for the 22-year-old.

The crude - midfielder escapes red

Kenedy had done literally nothing of note (more on that in a bit) until the 34th minute - although it is unlikely his manager wanted him to get "stuck in" in the way he did.

The Brazilian, seemingly under the nose of referee Craig Pawson, inexplicably kicked out at Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa. It happened quick as a flash, with TV replays showing the official was not looking in the direction of the incident.

"By the letter of the law, Kenedy should be off the pitch. He is a very lucky boy," said former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock on BBC Radio 5 live.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock said he did not see the incident initially, but having watched the replay came to the conclusion it was definitely a "straight red".

If that was a moment of good fortune for Kenedy, who could now face retrospective punishment, his luck didn't last long...

The bad - no completed passes in first half

Kenedy attempted two passes in the first half, with neither reaching a team-mate

The lash out at Camarasa was the only accurate kick Kenedy managed in the first half.

The summer signing earned the ignominy of failing to complete a single pass - in fact he only attempted two - and became the first player not to find a team-mate with a single pass in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League match since Blackburn's Nikola Kalinic against Birmingham City in March 2010.

Kenedy must have seen the stats at half-time because his passing accuracy improved to 57.1% from 14 passes.

And the ugly - a shocking stoppage-time penalty miss

Kenedy might not want to relive the penalty miss on Match of the Day

With Newcastle down to 10 men, after substitute Isaac Hayden's 66th-minute dismissal, it seemed a draw would be a point gained for the visitors.

But then came a twist of fate in the 95th minute as the Magpies were awarded a spot-kick after Bluebirds skipper Sean Morison was judged to have handled inside the area from Yoshinori Muto's attempted cross.

Some thought midfielder Jonjo Shelvey would step up and take the penalty.

But no... it would be Kenedy.

Here was his moment of salvation - a player who had probably experienced his worst display in Newcastle colours now had the chance to be a Magpies hero.

My dad used to say 'what goes around, comes around' Cardiff manager Neil Warnock

Alas, Kenedy's day took another turn for the worse as his tame effort from the spot was easily parried by keeper Neil Etheridge.

The Brazilian hid his head under his shirt as the travelling Magpies fans shook theirs.

His manager Rafael Benitez was diplomatic, considering he just witnessed the chance of picking up an away win wasted.

"It was a poor penalty, he's not happy he missed a good chance," the Spaniard told BBC's Match of the Day. "We win as a team and lose as a team, I am not concerned about the fact he missed a penalty, he has to take responsibility."

Warnock, with a smile on his face, said it was "poetic justice".

"My dad used to say 'what goes around, comes around'," added the Bluebirds boss.

"Sometimes you don't get what you deserve. The lad Kenedy shouldn't have been on the pitch."